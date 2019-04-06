The test follows a medical test conducted on her to ascertain if she was pregnant or not.

READ MORE: Police rescues 1-year-old baby stolen from mother; baby thief and husband arrested

In her first appearance in court, Rose Mawusi Fiaku, 42, pleaded guilty to child stealing and claimed she was pregnant.

She told the court she had miscarriage after she was tortured in police cell.

Despite her claim, the presiding judge ordered for a pregnancy test to be conducted to establish if she is or was pregnant as claimed and the case adjourned to April 5.

When the case resumed Friday, the test result presented to the court showed that she was not pregnant.

The trail judge heard from some members of the accused family that she has been behaving strangely prior to the stealing of the baby boy.

The judge ordered the prosecution to conduct psychiatry evaluation on Rose to establish her sanity before a sentence could be passed on her conviction.

READ MORE: Clean Accra agenda: Integrated recycling and compost plant commissioned

The case has been adjourned until April 26 when the test is expected to have been concluded.