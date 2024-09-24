Court remands 10 protestors from Democracy Hub demo until October 8

The protestors have been charged with five counts, including:

Conspiracy

Unlawful assembly

Causing unlawful damage

Offensive conduct conducive to the breach of peace

Assault on a public officer

The protesters were detained during a rally in the capital, where they voiced their dissatisfaction with the galamsey crisis—illegal mining that has become a significant concern.

The arrests took place during the three-day protest at the 37 Roundabout, where demonstrators raised issues such as economic mismanagement and the illegal mining activities known as galamsey.

Pulse Ghana

On Sunday, September 22, 2024, another major confrontation occurred between the Democracy Hub protesters and the Ghana Police Service during the second day of the demonstration.

In court, the protesters were charged with conspiracy to commit a crime, specifically unlawful assembly.

Twelve of the accused have so far pleaded not guilty. Ten of them, whose cases were heard earlier, have been remanded into police custody, and their case has been adjourned to October 8, 2024.

Pulse Ghana