Court remands 10 protestors from Democracy Hub demo until October 8

Kojo Emmanuel

An Accra court has refused bail for several individuals arrested during the #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration held over the weekend.

Protestors

The group, consisting of more than 12 people, was transported in a bus under a heavy security presence.

The protestors have been charged with five counts, including:

  • Conspiracy
  • Unlawful assembly
  • Causing unlawful damage
  • Offensive conduct conducive to the breach of peace
  • Assault on a public officer

The protesters were detained during a rally in the capital, where they voiced their dissatisfaction with the galamsey crisis—illegal mining that has become a significant concern.

The arrests took place during the three-day protest at the 37 Roundabout, where demonstrators raised issues such as economic mismanagement and the illegal mining activities known as galamsey.

Anti-Galamsey Protests Pulse Ghana

On Sunday, September 22, 2024, another major confrontation occurred between the Democracy Hub protesters and the Ghana Police Service during the second day of the demonstration.

In court, the protesters were charged with conspiracy to commit a crime, specifically unlawful assembly.

Twelve of the accused have so far pleaded not guilty. Ten of them, whose cases were heard earlier, have been remanded into police custody, and their case has been adjourned to October 8, 2024.

Anti- Galamsey Protests Pulse Ghana

The next group of nine accused persons also pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit a crime, namely unlawful assembly.

