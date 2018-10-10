Court remands 2 Delta Force members

news

A Kumasi Circuit Court has remanded two members of the pro-NPP vigilante group, Delta Force for their attack on the Minister of Monitoring and Evaluation, Dr. Anthony Akoto Osei.

Paul Atta Onyinah, 49, and Richard Yaw Brefo, 51, were picked up at Tafo Pankrono in the Ashanti Region and charged with conspiracy to commit crime and rioting.

The police said the two were part of the group that stormed the meeting grounds where Dr. Osei was addressing some party executives to cause mayhem.

Over the weekend, Delta Force members then manhandled persons who were present at the meeting, before attempting to also attack Dr. Akoto Osei.

Explaining the reasons for the attack, leader of the group, Hak-Musah Tasure, said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) hierarchy has failed on its promises to provide them with jobs.