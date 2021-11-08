Court remands 5 Konongo Odumase High School students for allegedly killing their colleague

They are alleged to have played various roles in the death of 17-year-old Larhan Sam-una, a Form One student of the school.

Confirming the arrest to the media, the Konongo District Police Commander, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mr Adu Agyemang Duah, said at 9:50 p.m. last Friday, the Assistant Headmaster of KOSS, Mr David Kwabena Asare, assisted by the Konongo Divisional Police Task Force, arrested two of the suspects, including the one who had allegedly stabbed Sam-una.

Pulse Ghana

He said three other suspects, who were mentioned as accomplices, were later arrested, bringing the number of suspects to five.

“They first attacked one Kwame Manu, also known as ‘Network', and assaulted him. From there, they moved to the mini market, which is on the school premises, and grabbed one of the first-year students, Prince Amoakoh, and attempted to drag him away to molest him,” the police commander said.