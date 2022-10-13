Court remands Nana Agradaa into police custody again

The self-styled evangelist has been in police custody since her arrest for alleged money doubling.

Nana Agradaa was arrested following allegations of money doubling scam levelled against her by some members of the public.

This comes on the back of a viral video on social media of victims recounting their losses.

A statement issued by the police said: “Anyone who is a victim of the alleged money doubling scam should report to the Accra Regional Police Command for further action to assist the investigation.”

Pulse Ghana

“The investigation was initiated following reports that have come to the attention of the Police on the matter.”

The statement added: “We would like to urge anyone with information that can assist the investigation to report to the Accra Regional Police Command at Accra Central close to the COCOBOD building.”

Some of the victims say they went to the church of Nana Agradaa as she advertised on her TV program that she will be doubling money during Friday’s all-night service.