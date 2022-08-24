Court remands two students over KNUST riots

This brings to three (3) the number of persons so far arrested.

“Investigation is still ongoing to get all other perpetrators arrested,” the Police noted in a post on Facebook.

Meanwhile, another has been remanded for threatening to stab some other students to death.

Pulse Ghana

A Police statement on the development noted “As part of investigation into the rioting that occurred on the campus of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Kumasi, the Police have arrested suspect Elvis Nsiah, a level-200 student of university for the offence of threat of death.

“The suspect is alleged to have threatened to stab five students of the Continental Hall of the university and kill one other student of the same hall to pacify what he refers to as the gods”.