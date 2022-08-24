According to a police statement, “suspect Francis Tutu Atuahene, alias Aroma, who is a level-200 student of the university was captured in a video holding an offensive weapon among others during the riot. Suspect Daniel Osei Bonsu alias Saint, a former student of the university who completed in the year 2020 was also captured with others destroying property on the university campus”.
Court remands two students over KNUST riots
Two students have been remanded by the Asokore Mampong Magistrate Court for their role in the violence that happened at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).
This brings to three (3) the number of persons so far arrested.
“Investigation is still ongoing to get all other perpetrators arrested,” the Police noted in a post on Facebook.
Meanwhile, another has been remanded for threatening to stab some other students to death.
A Police statement on the development noted “As part of investigation into the rioting that occurred on the campus of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Kumasi, the Police have arrested suspect Elvis Nsiah, a level-200 student of university for the offence of threat of death.
“The suspect is alleged to have threatened to stab five students of the Continental Hall of the university and kill one other student of the same hall to pacify what he refers to as the gods”.
The two were put before the Asokore Mampong Magistrate Court and have been remanded into police custody to reappear on 8th September 2022.
