RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Court remands two students over KNUST riots

Evans Annang

Two students have been remanded by the Asokore Mampong Magistrate Court for their role in the violence that happened at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

One of the suspects
One of the suspects

According to a police statement, “suspect Francis Tutu Atuahene, alias Aroma, who is a level-200 student of the university was captured in a video holding an offensive weapon among others during the riot. Suspect Daniel Osei Bonsu alias Saint, a former student of the university who completed in the year 2020 was also captured with others destroying property on the university campus”.

This brings to three (3) the number of persons so far arrested.

“Investigation is still ongoing to get all other perpetrators arrested,” the Police noted in a post on Facebook.

Meanwhile, another has been remanded for threatening to stab some other students to death.

KNUST suspect
KNUST suspect Pulse Ghana

A Police statement on the development noted “As part of investigation into the rioting that occurred on the campus of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Kumasi, the Police have arrested suspect Elvis Nsiah, a level-200 student of university for the offence of threat of death.

“The suspect is alleged to have threatened to stab five students of the Continental Hall of the university and kill one other student of the same hall to pacify what he refers to as the gods”.

The two were put before the Asokore Mampong Magistrate Court and have been remanded into police custody to reappear on 8th September 2022.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Paul Adom Otchere

KKD’s comments on Ken Ofori-Atta were borne out of envy, jealousy – Adom-Otchere

Paul Adom-Otchere and Captain Smart

Paul Adom-Otchere is my senior but he's a fool — Captain Smart

Krobo residents

Soldiers allegedly beat Krobo residents over installation of prepaid metres

Kennedy Agyapong, Kwabena Duffuor and Kwabena Agyapong

6 presidential aspirants and their high schools