Court sentences 2 farmers to 8 years imprisonment for stealing goats

The two, Dondopour Daador, 38, and Kipo Silendong, 28, were charged with conspiracy and stealing.

They pleaded guilty to the offences and were asked to pay a compensation of GH¢800 each to the complainant for the missing goats.

Prosecuting Chief Inspector Abdulai Awuni said Dondopour Daador and Kipo Silendong are not first-time offenders because they had been involved in similar cases before the recent one that got them imprisoned.

He said on May 10, 2022, a trader in Tuna complained to the Police about her missing goats adding that on the following day, one of the goats was found in possession of Dondopour at the Tuna lorry station.

He said the accused was arrested and handed over to the Police by some residents.

The accused then told the Police he bought the goat from his accomplice Kipo Silendong, who was subsequently arrested to assist with investigations.