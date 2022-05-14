The convicts were sentenced by the Bole District Magistrate Court presided over by Edward Essel.
Court sentences 2 farmers to 8 years imprisonment for stealing goats
Two farmers have been jailed to four years imprisonment each for stealing four goats in Tuna, a community in the Sawla Tuna Kalba District of the Savannah Region.
The two, Dondopour Daador, 38, and Kipo Silendong, 28, were charged with conspiracy and stealing.
They pleaded guilty to the offences and were asked to pay a compensation of GH¢800 each to the complainant for the missing goats.
Prosecuting Chief Inspector Abdulai Awuni said Dondopour Daador and Kipo Silendong are not first-time offenders because they had been involved in similar cases before the recent one that got them imprisoned.
He said on May 10, 2022, a trader in Tuna complained to the Police about her missing goats adding that on the following day, one of the goats was found in possession of Dondopour at the Tuna lorry station.
He said the accused was arrested and handed over to the Police by some residents.
The accused then told the Police he bought the goat from his accomplice Kipo Silendong, who was subsequently arrested to assist with investigations.
He admitted to stealing four goats but had sold them to some travellers who were heading for Wa in the Upper West Region.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh