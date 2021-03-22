The Graphic Online reports that the convict, Shelter Fiagbor, stole a gun with 15 rounds of ammunition.

An Accra Circuit Court, therefore, sentenced her to the aforementioned fine and she’ll will serve five months in prison if she defaults.

Fiagbor is said to have conspired with her accomplice Charles Serwonu, a driver and gardener who is currently on the run.

The court, presided over by Mrs Evelyn Asamoah charged the two with conspiracy to commit crime and stealing.

Explaining matters, the prosecutor, Inspector B. Benneh said the two accused were hired by the complainant, Narinderpal Singh Sethi in Tema.

He said Fiagbor and Serwonu were hired as house girl and gardener, respectively and late moved to live with their boss at his home in Roman Ridge.

He noted that on Saturday, August 3, 2019, Mr Sethi returned home at around 2:00pm only to realise the two have abandoned his house.

The complainant later realised that his HK P30 pistol valued at GHS13,550 has been stolen.

Mr Sethi subsequently lodged a complaint at the Kotobabi Police Station on September 2, 2019.

Fiagbor was arrested by the Police but was later granted bail when she denied knowledge of the missing pistol.

The house girl later rang the police with information, saying he had found the pistol in Serwonu's room, leading to the retrieval of the gun.