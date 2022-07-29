Court sets Nov 17 to judge Ato Essien, 2 others on collapse of Capital Bank

Justice Eric Kyei Baffour, a Justice of the Court of Appeal sitting with additional responsibility as a High Court judge fixed the date for judgement after the third accused person indicated the closure of his case.

“As third accused has closed his case there is no further evidence to lead. This criminal trial has closed,” Justice Eric Kyei Baffour stated.

“I order the prosecution and defence lawyers to file their respective written submissions in support of their case by the 17th October, 2022,” the court added.

“The court will adjourn for its judgement to 17 November, 2022 at 11am,” the judge stated.

Essien is standing trial with the Managing Director (MD) of the defunct bank, Fitzgerald Odonkor, and the MD of MC Management Services, Tettey Nettey.

The accused persons have pleaded not guilty to a combined 23 charges of stealing, abetment to stealing, conspiracy to steal and money laundering. They are on bail.

They have been accused of engaging in various illegal acts that led to the dissipation of the GH¢620-million liquidity support given to Capital Bank by the BoG between June 2015 and November 2016.

Meanwhile, an attempt by lawyers of William Ato Essien to reopen his defence was turned down by the court after same was opposed to by the prosecution.