The ruling made by the seven-member panel presided over by Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo is to take effect in six months.

The ruling comes after a private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu, in September 2016 dragged the Attorney-General to the apex court demanding a declaration that portions of the Holidays Act that bar the courts from sitting on those occasions to deal with cases that affect personal liberties are unconstitutional.

The court in its ruling also asked the judicial secretary to within six months make arrangements for overtime pay for officers of the courts, especially District courts, who will work on weekends and holidays for that purpose.

The court also directed the Chief Justice, the Inspector General of Police, Registrars of the various Courts to ensure that the ruling of the Court is brought to the attention of all interested parties to ensure its enforcement.