Court’s ruling on Rastafarian students will affect character formations in schools - Angel Carbonou

Mr. Carbonou contends that this decision will open the leeway for other students to also dress anyhow to school.

In an interview with Accra based Citi FM, he said: “What the judgement means is that the Rasta students and all other students can dress any way and go to school, and we teachers do not have to waste our time and energy talking about character formation. We thank the court for making our work easy.”

“Someone wears rasta, you should also be able to wear your cap or hat. We really do not care about that in anyway. We do not care about character formation because our professional understanding of character formation has been truncated by a court ruling and you want us to care. We are going to obey the court ruling” he said.

Yesterday, the Human Rights Court ruled that Achimota School cannot deny the two boys their right to education due to their hairstyles.

Delivering the judgment on the case of two Rastafarian boys, Justice Gifty Agyei Addo held that the Attorney-General failed to provide a legal justification as to why the rights of the two Rastafarian students to education should be limited on the basis of their dreadlocks.