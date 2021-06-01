Court’s ruling on Rastafarian students will affect character formations in schools - Angel Carbonou

He said the decision of the court will go a long way in putting a dent on character formation trainings for students in high schools.
The President of the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), Angel Carbonou has bemoaned the decision by an Accra Human Rights Court to compel Achimota School to admit two Rastafarian students.
He said the decision of the court will go a long way in putting a dent on character formation trainings for students in high schools.
Mr. Carbonou contends that this decision will open the leeway for other students to also dress anyhow to school.
In an interview with Accra based Citi FM, he said: “What the judgement means is that the Rasta students and all other students can dress any way and go to school, and we teachers do not have to waste our time and energy talking about character formation. We thank the court for making our work easy.”
“Someone wears rasta, you should also be able to wear your cap or hat. We really do not care about that in anyway. We do not care about character formation because our professional understanding of character formation has been truncated by a court ruling and you want us to care. We are going to obey the court ruling” he said.
Yesterday, the Human Rights Court ruled that Achimota School cannot deny the two boys their right to education due to their hairstyles.
Delivering the judgment on the case of two Rastafarian boys, Justice Gifty Agyei Addo held that the Attorney-General failed to provide a legal justification as to why the rights of the two Rastafarian students to education should be limited on the basis of their dreadlocks.
Tyrone Marhguy and Oheneba Nkrabea were denied admission into Achimota School for refusing to shave off their dreadlocks notwithstanding that they had passed their qualifying examinations, and, had been selected into the school through the computerized placement system.
