According to its Director, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, the cases span across six regions in the country.

"A total of 146 cases of the virus have been recorded in some schools across the country. The eastern region has 83 cases in 1 school, greater Accra has Fifty (56) cases in some 23 schools, and the central region with 8 cases in some 3 schools."

"23 schools in Greater Accra has so far reported 56 cases and no fatality. And I must say that parents are duly been informed,” Dr. Kuma Aboagye stated.

Kwaku Agyeman Manu, Health Minister

Currently, the Senior Secondary Schools with the largest hotspots are within the Upper West, Western, Greater Accra, and Eastern regions.

Ghana's COVID-19 total case count stands at 72,328 with 65,149 recoveries after recording 795 new cases.

8 new deaths have also been recorded in less than 24 hours pushing Ghana's death toll to 472.