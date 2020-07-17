The recovered patients include a teacher’s spouse, the Ghana Education Service (GES) said Thursday, July 16, 2020, adding that “they have been warmly welcomed on campus.”

“The rest are doing well and we pray they recover fully and join their colleagues soon,” the GES said on its official Facebook page.

About two weeks ago, it was reported that six students from the school had tested positive for the disease.

READ ALSO: This quiz will tell who you'll vote for in the 2020 presidential election

The school confirmed six positive cases amongst students and it was later discovered that a teacher and his spouse had also tested positive for the disease.

After a mass testing exercise was undertaken by the Ghana Health Service, 55 people tested positive out of 314 total tests done. The infected persons were thus sent to treatment centres to be attended to.

Following the outbreak of the virus on campus, some parents thronged the premises of the school demanding the release of their children. But school authorities and government insisted that the school is better placed to manage the students and the risk associated with COVID-19 than being released to go home.

Meanwhile, seven schools in the Greater Accra Region have recorded 62 cases of COVID-19.

READ ALSO: Airbus scandal: Martin Amidu triggered Red Alert for the arrest of Adam Mahama – Police

Madam Monica Ankrah, the Greater Accra Regional Director of Education who spoke to the media during a disinfection exercise at the Accra Girls’ Senior High School on Thursday, July 16, 2020, indicated that more is being done to reduce the rate of infections in the schools.

“Sometimes when we suspect a case, the impression that is created is that they are all positive cases. But by the grace of God, in the Greater Accra Region, we have 62 cases in seven schools and they have all recovered except about two. But we have given them all they need including sanitizers, nose masks, etc”.