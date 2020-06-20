Management in a memo to staff said the two colleagues are receiving treatment.

The Bank also said contact tracing is currently ongoing to ensure the safety of all staff.

absa memo

READ ALSO: NPP Primaries: Here are the winners and losers

The memo also urged staff to continue to adhere to all the safety protocols directed by the health ministry.

“If you feel unwell, kindly contact functional head, who will ensure you have received the required support immediately… testing is available to all of you on-demand.”

Meanwhile, Ghana has recorded 85 COVID-19 deaths, according to the Ghana Health Service.

An update on the GHS’ website also indicate 514 new cases shooting the country’s caseload to 13,717.

Some 10,074 patients have since recovered while active cases stand at 3,558.