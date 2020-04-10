The busy market was closed down by the Korle-Klottey Municipal Assembly, starting Thursday dawn.

The MCE of the Assembly, Samuel Nii Adjei Tawiah, said anyone found trading at the market will pay a fine of GH¢12,000.

He added that traders who flout the directive could also be made to serve a term of four years imprisonment.

“Any trader from today midnight found trading will be made to face the full rigorous of the law by paying GH¢12, 000.00 or serve a term of four years imprisonment as indicated in the law,” he said, as quoted by GNA.

Mr. Tawiah advised the market women to exercise a new trend of market attendance by traders on a rotational basis.

This, he said, would help to avoid overcrowding in the market and enhance social distancing protocols.

This comes after the Kumasi Central Market also earlier adopted the shift system in a bid to avoid overcrowding.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s Coronavirus case count has sharply jumped to 378, the Ghana Health Service has announced.

The country has also recorded four recoveries and six deaths so far.