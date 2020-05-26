She cautioned Ghanaians against indiscriminate coughing and spitting in public because Coronavirus spreads through droplets therefore sputum from an infected person could easily be transmitted to others around.

She that coughing should be done into the elbow away from people if a person is hard-pressed for a cough.

Speaking to the media at Aburi in the Eastern region on gate-keeping roles amidst COVID-19, Mrs. Anim said it is important to guard against stigmatization of Coronavirus patients and hoped that a vaccine would be found soon to keep COVID -19 at bay.

She added that concerted efforts were required from all stakeholders to make the country alert, respond positively, and to forestall any possible outbreak of the deadly- flu-like virus.