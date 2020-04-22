At a meeting with the president, Nana Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House, the Chairman of the Christian Council of Ghana, Reverend Paul Boafo said the church will do all it can to support the government to win the fight against the pandemic.

“All of us have come together to organize a 3-day national prayer and fasting programme starting Friday through to Sunday this very week which is part of our response to the COVID-19 pandemic and how Ghana is also helping to fight it,” he said.

The programme starts from Friday, April 24 to Sunday, April 26, 2020.

This fasting and prayer will be the second one by religious leaders since the outbreak of coronavirus.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Last month, President Akufo-Addo declared a national day prayer and fasting over the COVID-19 pandemic which was duly observed on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.

The prayer and fasting programme was to seek God’s intervention as the country and the world battled the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic which has infected hundreds of thousands of people and claimed many lives across the globe.