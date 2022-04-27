Speaking on the COVID-19 vaccination doses administered, he said more than 14 million Ghanaians have been vaccinated.

In a Twitter post, he said "More than 14 million COVID-19 vaccination doses administered. Reduced vaccination uptake with reasonable vaccine hesitancy."

He stated that "work is ongoing on the construction of laboratories at Aflao, Elubu, and Paga border."

The Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye addressing the press on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, also stated that only 4 out of the 16 regions are currently battling with Covid-19 active cases.

The four are; Upper East, Bono, Ashanti, and Greater Accra regions.

"The majority of the cases are in the Greater Accra Region," he said.

He indicated that as of April 23, Ghana’s confirmed Covid-19 cases stand at 161,172.

A total of 1,445 death cases have been recorded, he said.

He urged Ghanaians to observe the COVID-19 protocols and ensure that they are vaccinated.

"There’s always vaccine wastage; it’s either it breaks … or storage is not optimum and so you discard them. But there is a percentage of 10%.

"The proportion that we have so far discarded is 4.4%. So we are way within the normal range of vaccine wastage that is acceptable. And that comes up to about one million doses.