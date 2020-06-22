He said due to the auditing of the deaths, most of the deaths being reported are old.

Speaking to Alfred Ocansey on 3FM’s Sunrise Monday, June 22, the Director-General of the Service explained that the number of deaths as reported by President Nana Akufo-Addo in his address on Sunday and subsequently published on the Ghana Health Service website are old cases.

It is not 15 deaths in two days”, he clarified.

“We have a process of facility reporting deaths, validating at the regional level. There is a national team validating, not just by getting numbers but getting details of the presentation, just like what people are presenting, what treatment was given, is there adequate capacity where the person was managed? etc, then we publish, and so those names are not new names. Those were deaths that had already happened long ago that were being processed and being reviewed,” he explained.

Ghana’s case count currently stands at 14,154 with over 10,000 recoveries and 85 deaths.

The death toll rose from 70 on Friday, June 19 to 85 on Saturday, June 20, a situation many interpret as 15 deaths within 24 hours.