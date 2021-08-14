COVID-19: Don’t take Johnson & Johnson jab if you’ve already received AstraZeneca – GHS

This, he said, could be risky to one’s health, adding that the GHS has a mechanism of detecting those who are qualified.

Pulse Ghana

“We have a mechanism of checking on how we ensure that we are giving to those who are qualified,” Dr. Kuma-Aboagye said, as quoted by Myjoyonline.

“I believe that if someone’s intention is to cheat, by telling them how we intend to check, will make it difficult for us to check, but we don’t have enough evidence for the safety of mixing vaccines and in terms of what benefits you get.”

Ghana recently received 177,600 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccines to be administered to citizens across the country.

Meanwhile, over 800,000 Ghanaians have already been vaccinated against COVID-19 following a mass vaccination programme that started in March.

d6814b94-3156-49c1-b4fb-7051ed210aa5

Dr. Kuma-Aboagye said more doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine will arrive in the coming weeks as part of the Africa Union’s African Vaccine Acquisition Trust (AVAT).

“This is just the first of many tranches that will be coming in. This is a vaccine that is being shared across the world. We know that for the J & J, our stock of what we have secured is about 16.9 million doses.