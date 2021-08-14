RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

COVID-19: Don’t take Johnson & Johnson jab if you’ve already received AstraZeneca – GHS

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has warned Ghanaians to desist from taking double vaccinations of the COVID-19 jab.

COVID-19: Don’t take Johnson & Johnson jab if you’ve already received AstraZeneca – GHS
COVID-19: Don’t take Johnson & Johnson jab if you’ve already received AstraZeneca – GHS

The Director-General of the GHS, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, said those who have already taken AstraZeneca must desist from receiving the Johnson & Johnson jab.

Recommended articles

This, he said, could be risky to one’s health, adding that the GHS has a mechanism of detecting those who are qualified.

Dr Kuma Aboagye
Dr Kuma Aboagye Pulse Ghana

“We have a mechanism of checking on how we ensure that we are giving to those who are qualified,” Dr. Kuma-Aboagye said, as quoted by Myjoyonline.

“I believe that if someone’s intention is to cheat, by telling them how we intend to check, will make it difficult for us to check, but we don’t have enough evidence for the safety of mixing vaccines and in terms of what benefits you get.”

Ghana recently received 177,600 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccines to be administered to citizens across the country.

Meanwhile, over 800,000 Ghanaians have already been vaccinated against COVID-19 following a mass vaccination programme that started in March.

Vials of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines seen in Israel.
Vials of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines seen in Israel. d6814b94-3156-49c1-b4fb-7051ed210aa5

Dr. Kuma-Aboagye said more doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine will arrive in the coming weeks as part of the Africa Union’s African Vaccine Acquisition Trust (AVAT).

“This is just the first of many tranches that will be coming in. This is a vaccine that is being shared across the world. We know that for the J & J, our stock of what we have secured is about 16.9 million doses.

“They’d be coming from time to time and very soon we’d get a few more tranches,” the GHS boss added.

President Akufo Addo becomes first Ghanaian man to take the COVID vaccine

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

3 robbers die in fire exchange with police at Shiashie [Video]

Gun fire exchange

Terrorists planning attack on Accra and other major African cities - NPC

Terrorists

Female police officer commits suicide, leaves touching letter for Dampare

Female police officer commits suicide, leaves touching letter for Dampare

Supreme Court Judge Marful-Sau dies

Justice Marful-Sau