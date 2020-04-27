Not only has the government had to dig deep into its coffers to come up with various social interventions to cushion the populace against the effects of the pandemic, but it has also had to fall on corporate firms to keep the fight against the virus going.

One company whose support has been crucial in this enormous fight is Puma Energy Distribution Ghana Ltd. Like other corporate firms, the oil marketing company came up with an innovative solution to supporting the fight against COVID-19 by offering to provide free fuel to the National Ambulance Service to ease the financial burden on the state in fueling ambulances operating in lockdown zones declared by the President.

This support has been critical to the ambulances in evacuating patients from their homes to quarantine centres and hospitals. The free fuel offer from Puma Energy could not have come at a more opportune time to support these government agencies in these difficult days.

Puma Energy at the beginning of the government's lockdown of Accra, Tema, Kasoa, and Kumasi, donated free fuel to the National Ambulance Service valued at GH¢223,000 to enable ambulances under the service to operate effectively during the lockdown period.

As the Managing Director of the Puma Energy, Henry Osei, said at a ceremony to present a cheque to the Ministry of Health to cover the cost of the free fuel for the ambulances, "the fight against Covid-19 is a shared responsibility for all."

This is a call-to-action and it is important we all contribute to this unprecedented fight that threatens the very fabric of Ghanaian society.

Indeed, the country's fight against the dreaded pandemic, like other countries, has been challenging and demanding, bringing enormous pressure on the government's finances.

This burden has, however, been lessened by the support and help from individuals and more importantly, corporate Ghana, through donations and outreach programmes like Puma Energy.