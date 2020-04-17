Kofo Oppong Nkrumah said the testing centres across the country are stepping up to clear a backlog of 12,000 test samples of the virus.

The Minister who made this disclosure in tweets said: "Many thanks to the contact tracing teams and lab technicians for the aggressive work you are doing. You were tasked to find some about 10k at risk persons. You have done 5x that and so far 51k of your samples have been tested".

The Minister in a further tweet said: "As you work round the clock to complete the processing of the extra about 12k backlog samples submitted, be encouraged that the nation is grateful for you service, Akpe Na Mi”.

The country has 51,000 samples already tested as of Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

Contact tracing teams and laboratory technicians were tasked to trace some initial about 10,000 at-risk-persons but have already tested some 50,000.

The enhanced testing program makes Ghana the second most aggressive country in testing for covid-19 in Africa.