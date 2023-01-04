COVID-19: Ghanaians advised to undertake only essential travel to China

"Furthermore, the government has decided that, with effect from Friday 6th January 2023, all persons travelling from China to Ghana will now have to produce a 48-hour PCR test and undergo mandatory antigen testing at the point of entry free of charge until further notice."

This comes after China's economy is under severe strain as a wave of COVID-19 cases sweeps across the country.

There has been no clear data on the extent of the virus' spread on the national level. But several cities have said they were seeing tens of thousands of new cases per day.

The rapid spread of infection has driven many people indoors and emptied shops and restaurants.