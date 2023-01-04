A press statement released by the Ministry said "In view of the COVID-19 situation in China, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration wishes to advise the general public to take necessary precautions when travelling to China. As much as possible, only essential travel should be undertaken, until further notice.
COVID-19: Ghanaians advised to undertake only essential travel to China
The government through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has advised citizens to only undertake essential travel to the Asian country following the rapid surge of COVID-19 in China.
Recommended articles
"Furthermore, the government has decided that, with effect from Friday 6th January 2023, all persons travelling from China to Ghana will now have to produce a 48-hour PCR test and undergo mandatory antigen testing at the point of entry free of charge until further notice."
This comes after China's economy is under severe strain as a wave of COVID-19 cases sweeps across the country.
There has been no clear data on the extent of the virus' spread on the national level. But several cities have said they were seeing tens of thousands of new cases per day.
The rapid spread of infection has driven many people indoors and emptied shops and restaurants.
Factories and companies are also forced to shut down or cut production because of more workers getting sick in China.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh