The total number of cases have also reached 14,568 while recoveries have also have increased to 10,907.

Out of the total number of positive cases, 6019 were found through general surveillance while 8,549 were through enhanced contact tracing testing.

Currently, there are 3,566 active cases being managed in treatment sites, isolation centers as well as home management.

24 persons are severe and 6 are in critical conditions (5 on ventilators), the Ghana Health Service stated.