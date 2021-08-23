The new cases were confirmed on August 18, 2021, and the number of active cases stands at 6,647.
627 new COVID-19 pushes Ghana's active cases to 6,647
The Ghana Health Service has announced that 627 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded.
The health authority said the death toll has also shot up to 968.
106,969 patients have recovered and discharged out of a total of 114,584, recorded in the country since March 2020.
Below is the Regional breakdown:
Greater Accra Region - 61,436
Ashanti Region - 19,745
Western Region - 6,533
Eastern Region - 5,527
Central Region - 4,216
Volta Region - 3,781
Bono East Region - 2,201
Bono Region - 1,992
Northern Region - 1,693
Upper East Region - 1,339
Ahafo Region - 1,001
Western North Region - 947
Oti Region - 687
Upper West Region - 523
North East Region - 236
Savanna Region - 164
