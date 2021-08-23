RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

627 new COVID-19 pushes Ghana's active cases to 6,647

Kojo Emmanuel

The Ghana Health Service has announced that 627 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded.

The new cases were confirmed on August 18, 2021, and the number of active cases stands at 6,647.

The health authority said the death toll has also shot up to 968.

106,969 patients have recovered and discharged out of a total of 114,584, recorded in the country since March 2020.

Below is the Regional breakdown:

Greater Accra Region - 61,436

Ashanti Region - 19,745

Western Region - 6,533

Eastern Region - 5,527

Central Region - 4,216

Volta Region - 3,781

Bono East Region - 2,201

Bono Region - 1,992

Northern Region - 1,693

Upper East Region - 1,339

Ahafo Region - 1,001

Western North Region - 947

Oti Region - 687

Upper West Region - 523

North East Region - 236

Savanna Region - 164

