The death toll has also risen to 182 after seven more deaths since the last update.

The active cases of the virus stand at 3,223 with 32,090 persons recovering or being discharged.

The new cases were reported from 41 districts in 10 regions. The Eastern Region Recorded the highest number of new cases with 112.

The Greater Accra Region and Central Region followed with 68 and 64 cases respectively

The cases were reported on July 28, 2020, from samples taken between July 16 and July 27.

The Ghana Health Service said the latest update affirmed a positive outlook for the management of the virus.

“Whatever we are doing, particularly the adherence to the protocol, of which ware seeing some improvement, must continue, and we hope with that, we should be able to bring the numbers down,” the Service’s Director-General, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye said during a press briefing.

Over 390,000 tests have been conducted for the virus.