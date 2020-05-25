He said with innovative leadership and a belief in especially our enterprising and dynamic young people, we can and we should turn the wheels of the African Economy back on track.

He made this known as the continent marks today, May 25, as Africa Day.

Marking Africa Day, Mahama, in a Facebook post said the COVID-19 pandemic "COVID-19 has exposed the structural weaknesses of our economic paradigm as exporters of primary goods and importers of finished products."

"Across our continent, as we celebrate #AfricaDay on Monday May 25, we must dedicate ourselves as a people and governments towards realising the objectives of #Agenda2063 and building #TheAfricaWeWant," he noted.

Mahama added that Africa's Agenda2063 that is the blueprint and master plan for transforming the continent into the global powerhouse of the future and strategic framework that aims to deliver on its goal for inclusive and sustainable development and a concrete manifestation of the pan-African drive for unity, self-determination, freedom, progress and collective prosperity pursued under Pan-Africanism and African Renaissance must be realised.