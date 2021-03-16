He said his health condition is improving as he continues treatment in the US.

"For me personally, I guess I would want to reiterate how merciful the Lord has been to me and also grateful for the prayer support from my family. The challenge is my post-COVID-19 symptoms. It is in the Bible that says Peter, therefore, was kept in prison, but prayer was made without ceasing for the church and for him and I have felt how God miraculously delivered Peter from prison because the saints prayed for him.

"The doctors here have been fantastic and very dedicated, but even they acknowledge that there must be someone upstairs who is watching over me because the numbers were so critical. So thank you indeed for your earnest prayers which have saved me," he said in a virtual post-budget forum organised by PricewaterhouseCoopers.

"…Globally, countries are looking at preserving lives and livelihoods and stimulating the economy for growth amidst this pandemic and I think we [Ghana] are not doing any less," he added.

Ken Ofori-Atta arrived via Delta 157 flight in the United States of America for treatment following complications after recovering from COVID-19.

Ofori-Atta is said to have recovered from the COVID-19 disease last December and has since had some medical complications.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Finance on Sunday, February 14, 2021, said following the advice of doctors, the Minister-designate for Finance traveled to the USA for further interventions, which we're currently not available in Ghana.

"After recovering from COVID-19 last December, Mr. Ofori-Atta has had medical complications which doctors advise, require further interventions not currently available in Ghana," the statement added.