RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

COVID-19 kills 7 Ghanaians in 48 hours; death toll now 1,343

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has announced that seven more individuals have died in the country's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in 48 hours.

COVID-19 death
COVID-19 death

According to the health authority, the death brings the number of casualties to 1,343.

Recommended articles

In its latest update on the pandemic, the health service said it has recorded 9,020 active cases after recording 508 new cases in the country.

138,127 people have either recovered or been discharged from the treatment facilities.

44 people are in severe with 12 Ghanaians in critical condition.

So far, Ghana has confirmed 153,154 COVID-19 cases since March 2020.

COVID-19 update
COVID-19 update Pulse Ghana

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Over 25 dead in Sefwi-Bibiani road accident

Sefwi-Bibiani road accident

Police rescue baby onboard snatched car; on hunt for gunmen

The red Toyota Corolla that was snatched has been retrieved by the police in Kumasi

Breast of alleged kidnapped Takoradi woman didn’t show she was pregnant - Doctor testifies

Takoradi woman, Josephine Panyin Mensah

“I apologise” for asking you to use gong gongs and talking drums - NCA lawyer seeks forgiveness

Dr. Poku Adusei, Director of Legal Services at the National Communication Authority