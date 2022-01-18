According to the health authority, the death brings the number of casualties to 1,343.
COVID-19 kills 7 Ghanaians in 48 hours; death toll now 1,343
The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has announced that seven more individuals have died in the country's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in 48 hours.
Recommended articles
In its latest update on the pandemic, the health service said it has recorded 9,020 active cases after recording 508 new cases in the country.
138,127 people have either recovered or been discharged from the treatment facilities.
44 people are in severe with 12 Ghanaians in critical condition.
So far, Ghana has confirmed 153,154 COVID-19 cases since March 2020.
Pulse Ghana
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh