She said, "We have expanded the process and now we have given Kenkey sellers, Kooko sellers, Waakye sellers, rice sellers resource to cooking for the people freely."

Her comments come at the back of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who disclosed that the government will feed some 400,000 individuals and homes in vulnerable communities in Accra, Kasoa, Tema and Kumasi through the Coronavirus Alleviation Programme (CAP).

The areas under the programme are the affected areas the Government has locked-down and restricted movement to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Cynthia Mamle Morrison

The Gender Minister in an interview on Accra-based 3 FM on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, explained that the method of distributing meals freely was changed to keep the social distancing practice.

"Kooko sellers are to be given needed resources to cook and give to the people so that people will not clamp together for meals but would have them as and when they want anytime. We need to ensure social distancing.

"We are changing the process again because some places are densely populated so we have identified the food sellers and you go there and you can have your kenkey free," she added.