In an exclusive interview with Accra based Starr FM, the ophan, Ama Serwaa [not her real name], said some of her friends who provide her food demand sex for it.

Ama Serwaa explained on the Morning Starr said “because of social distancing and I cannot go with anybody since I can't see properly, how can I go and do things for myself. I’m an orphan and its very hard for me, its not easy for me at all and I’m really suffering.”

Francis Abban asked; Because of this challenge have you had people who have offered to help you? She replied, “no sir, as I said when you go to someone for the person to help you, that person wants to sleep with you before helping you.”

Reiterating the question for clarity he asked “wait let me be sure I heard you right. You are saying that when you go to people to help you in giving you food, in giving you things to survive, they demand sex from you?” She replied ‘yes please.’ As a pre-condition”, “yes please.”

When asked whether these were people who live in her neighbourhood, she replied: “yes pls, some too are my friends when I was sighted.”

The host went on “I hope you are saying no to them. Ama responded “Yes I don’t. I always say I’ll not want my condition to be that people will help me because God has a purpose for everything. If God willing I’ll get it back, fine, so I don’t have to do anything like that.”

Ama Serwaa indicated that she sometimes cries a lot, but her friends don’t care. She was a beautician and became blind after graduating from the beauty school.

“When I think about it, I shed tears a lot,” she lamented.

“It even came to a time I wanted to take my life. Because being in this situation and all these things are happening then it will be better for me to end my life. I know that will be okay for me. I will not be a burden to anybody, to my friends or granny.”

When asked what she needed in terms of supplies to survive she stated: “I had a surgery and sometimes I do feel pains in the eyes and I don’t have money to buy drugs, eye drops to put in the eye.”

“I’m a woman, I may have my menses and all that. ‘I’ll need soap to bath. And also the food I’ll eat and all that. And some little money that I think ill need to take care of myself as well.”