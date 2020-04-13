The two, reports stated had a weapon suspected to be unauthorised.

The birthday celebrant and one of the hosts of the party were arrested and are being investigated by the Kwabenya Police.

The Commanding Officer for the Accra Regional Joint COVID-19 Operating Centre, Chief Superintendent Raymond Adofiam, said the police disrupted the party after a tip-off.

In an interview on Accra-bases Citi FM, he said there were about 15 revelers at the party when they arrived at the scene.

He said "Upon a follow-up, we chanced on this particular one and it happened to be true so they were arrested. They are currently being investigated by the Kwabenya Police."