He said the directive from the President is to prevent the spread of the pandemic but Ghanaians are not complying.

"The whole operation is supposed to be a humanitarian operation. But people are taking advantage of the exemptions to do whatever they like. Somebody buys one Kenkey and uses it to tour the whole city. Going forward we would look at our strategy and if our strategy is not able to contain what is happening now time would come we may use force to enforce the directives," he said.

There are many instances where the lockdown directive and social distancing protocol have been flouted.

The Chorkor beach was parked over the weekend where revelers defied the lockdown directive and went partying.

Also, forty persons were arrested in Dzodze in the Volta Region for organizing Easter Party.

Some Ghanaians are calling on the security personnel to be on top of their job by dealing with people who flout the directive to prevent the spread of COVID-19.