According to the Communications Director of NADMO, the cost is for over 40,000 packs they deliver to people each day.

Speaking on Accra based Starr FM, Mr Ayisi however said he favours a situation where people would be given dry meals to cook by themselves.

“We are spending 2 million a day on the hot meals we are providing and it is not one person alone preparing the meal. It is spread across many people,” he said.

According to him, the state spends GH₵5 on each pack of food to feed over 400,000 under the social intervention program.

NADMO Boss

On the disregard for social distancing during the distribution of the food, Mr Ayisi said he was yet to come across any of the videos suggesting that people were scrambling for the food.

”I’m yet to see the video of masses receiving food. NADMO officials have however been instructed to go by the social distance protocols.

“The thing is before we go there, the crowd is gathered and they think the food is going to get finished but we have enough,” he said.