She made this known when she addressed a brief ceremony at the Forecourt of the office of the Fund at the Jubilee House, on Monday, May 11, 2020, to release 12 vehicles donated to the Fund, to some treatment centres and testing laboratories who are at the forefront of the country's fight against the Coronavirus.

She said "We're happy to announce that the Fund has so far, in addition to generous gifts in kind, the details of which were more than willing to share with any interested person, we have received an amount of forty-four Million, nine hundred thousand Ghana Cedis (GH¢44,900,000.00). The Board of Trustees will ensure the judicious and transparent application of all monies and other resources received for their intended purposes."

She assured donors of the judicious use of the funds, also called on other automobile companies in the country to donate more four-wheeled vehicles to the Fund Secretariat, to support its planned agenda to furnish all regional hospitals with "4X4 cars".

Justice Akuffo further urged the general public to respect and adhere to all the social distancing and prevention protocols announced by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) to ensure that we protect each other as people.

COVID-19 Fund Bill

Parliament on Thursday, April 2, 2020, passed the COVID-19 National Trust Fund Bill, 2020.

The House was earlier determined to pass the Bill under a certificate of urgency after it was laid before the House by the Attorney General.

The trust is expected to receive donations for disbursement and also make provisions for how the trust should be managed.

The Bill, when assented by the President into law, will give legal backing to the establishment of the COVID-19 National Trust Fund to complement the efforts of government in the fight against the disease after it was set up.