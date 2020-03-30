The support will last over the 2-week lockdown period.

The delivery-upon-request services will cover lockdown areas in major cities of Accra, Kumasi, Kasoa and Tema.

The Secretariat has since Friday, vacated its office in Accra and has since begun stocking the place following emergency meetings it held over the lockdown.

The Accra office of NUGS is earmarked to hold food items for distribution in Accra, Tema and Kasoa. There are 3 other mini stations set up in Kumasi.

Details of call lines and distribution routes will be announced later today on various media platforms of the Union as well as student groups.

According to the leader of the largest student movement, this move forms part of the commitment of his outfit and his executives to serve the students of this nation even in such trying times.

He added that the NUGS Food & Goods Bank will complement state efforts to mitigating on the implications of the lockdown especially in deprived areas of the cities to be affected. He disclosed students who will access this food and goods bank will be required to provide student ID upon delivery for authentication.

He said the initiative is largely funded by the IGF of the Union hence, called for more support from organizations, individuals and philanthropists, adding that donors are discouraged in giving out cash, rather an online shopping system will be made available to them to shop into the bank for onward distribution. Donors can call the Covid19-NUGS Campaign Cordinator on 0501148730 [ Nana Akua Afriyie Busia ] to support the cause.

Meanwhile, leader Isaac Jay Hyde advised students across the country to adhere to personal precautions announced by the World Health Organisation and the Government of Ghana even in their homes during this lockdown period.