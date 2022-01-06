COVID-19: Omicron has killed 100 people in Ghana – GHS Director-General

In an interview on Accra FM, he said the increase in the COVID-19 pandemic in Ghana preceded the Christmas festivities adding the case has been rising since.

He said the COVID-19 vaccines were safe and the best to fight the pandemic.

On December 2, 2021, the health authority announced confirmation of 34 cases of the Omicron variant in the country.

Ghana detected the virus in 34 out of the 120 samples collected from travelers arriving at the Kotoka International Airport between November 21 and 24, last year.