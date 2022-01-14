COVID-19: Omicron kills 88 people between December 2021 and Jan 13 - GHS

According to data on the GHS website the number of active cases has reduced from 13,025 to 10,889 as of 8 January 2022.

Dr Kuma-Aboagye also added that cases of Delta and Alpha variant have also been recorded apart from the Omicron variant.

Meanwhile, Ghana's active cases now stand at 13,576.

On the administering of the COVID vaccine, the GHS stated that a total of 9, 004, 025 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to Ghanaians.

Dr. Kumah-Aboagye also urged the citizenry to go for the jabs to stem the spread of the disease and adhere to the safety protocols.