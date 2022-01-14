Addressing the media in Accra, Director-General of the GHS, Dr Kumah-Aboagye, noted that a total of 64 deaths were recorded in December 2021 and 24 deaths have also been recorded as of Thursday, January 13, 2022, for the New Year.
COVID-19: Omicron kills 88 people between December 2021 and Jan 13 - GHS
The Ghana Health Service(GHS) says 88 persons died from the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 between December 2021and January 13, 2022.
According to data on the GHS website the number of active cases has reduced from 13,025 to 10,889 as of 8 January 2022.
Dr Kuma-Aboagye also added that cases of Delta and Alpha variant have also been recorded apart from the Omicron variant.
Meanwhile, Ghana's active cases now stand at 13,576.
On the administering of the COVID vaccine, the GHS stated that a total of 9, 004, 025 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to Ghanaians.
Dr. Kumah-Aboagye also urged the citizenry to go for the jabs to stem the spread of the disease and adhere to the safety protocols.
Dr Kuma-Aboagye said science and data showed that the vaccines had been helpful, saying, “so we will continue to engage and educate to ensure more people vaccinate.”
