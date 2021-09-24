RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

COVID-19: Only 777,750 out of 30m Ghanaians have been fully vaccinated - GHS

Authors:

Evans Effah

Some 777,750 people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ghana, the latest figures from the Ghana Health Service indicate.

Ghana is aiming at fully-vaccinating 20 million people by the end of the year 2021
Ghana is aiming at fully-vaccinating 20 million people by the end of the year 2021

Ghana's population is estimated at 30.8m according to the 2021 population and housing census report.

Recommended articles

The figure is out of a total of 1,643,172 vaccine doses administered so far.

Of that number, 1,026,652 doses of AstraZeneca, Sputnik V, Johnson & Johnson have been administered as a first dose.

First dose (AstraZeneca, Sputnik V) – 865,422.

Second dose (AstraZeneca, Sputnik V) – 616,520.

Fully vaccinate (All vaccines) – 777,750.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s active COVID-19 cases stood at 4,269 as of 17 September 2021.

The death toll has risen to 1,130.

Some 265 new cases were recorded within the period.

Out of the active cases, 42 are critical and 119 severe.

Since mid-March 2020, Ghana has recorded a total of 125,830 cases.

Of that number, 120,431 have recovered.

Regional breakdown:

Greater Accra Region - 67,490

Ashanti Region - 20,602

Western Region - 7,142

Eastern Region - 6,326

Volta Region - 4,933

Central Region - 4,492

Bono East Region - 2,525

Bono Region - 2,089

Northern Region - 1,713

Upper East Region - 1,426

Ahafo Region - 1,054

Western North Region - 994

Oti Region - 830

Upper West Region - 690

North East Region - 266

Savanna Region - 229

Authors:

Evans Effah Evans Effah

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Kidnapped 'Taadi' woman was never pregnant - Western Regional Minister

Western Region Minister, Kwabena Otchere Darko-Mensah(left) and the pregnant woman

Police officer Lance Corporal Agbeko grabs another humanitarian award

Lance Corporal Simon Agbeko

My wife returned without her pregnancy – Husband of missing Takoradi woman

Found Takoradi pregnant woman

‘There are records to prove missing pregnant woman frequented Takoradi Hospital’ - Hosp. Administrator

Photo of the lady who went missing for 5-days.