Ghana's population is estimated at 30.8m according to the 2021 population and housing census report.
COVID-19: Only 777,750 out of 30m Ghanaians have been fully vaccinated - GHS
Some 777,750 people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ghana, the latest figures from the Ghana Health Service indicate.
The figure is out of a total of 1,643,172 vaccine doses administered so far.
Of that number, 1,026,652 doses of AstraZeneca, Sputnik V, Johnson & Johnson have been administered as a first dose.
First dose (AstraZeneca, Sputnik V) – 865,422.
Second dose (AstraZeneca, Sputnik V) – 616,520.
Fully vaccinate (All vaccines) – 777,750.
Meanwhile, Ghana’s active COVID-19 cases stood at 4,269 as of 17 September 2021.
The death toll has risen to 1,130.
Some 265 new cases were recorded within the period.
Out of the active cases, 42 are critical and 119 severe.
Since mid-March 2020, Ghana has recorded a total of 125,830 cases.
Of that number, 120,431 have recovered.
Regional breakdown:
Greater Accra Region - 67,490
Ashanti Region - 20,602
Western Region - 7,142
Eastern Region - 6,326
Volta Region - 4,933
Central Region - 4,492
Bono East Region - 2,525
Bono Region - 2,089
Northern Region - 1,713
Upper East Region - 1,426
Ahafo Region - 1,054
Western North Region - 994
Oti Region - 830
Upper West Region - 690
North East Region - 266
Savanna Region - 229
