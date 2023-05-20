COVID-19 restrictions lifted at all Ghana entry points effective May 20 - GHS

According to the statement, pre-departure testing and test at all points of entry are no more a requirement for all passengers, COVID-19 health declaration form for international travelers has been suspended.

“Based on the global and national situation, at the last national COVID-19 Task Force meeting on May 17, 2023, the following decisions were taken: Pre-departure testing and test at all Points of Entry are no more a requirement for all passengers.

“The health systems in the country have maintained sufficient capacity amid these threats. The Ministry of Health and the Ghana Health Service, with the support of our partners, will continue to ensure operational readiness and flexibility to respond during surges of COVID-19 while maintaining other essential health services and preparing for the emergence of new variants with increased severity or capacity,”

The GHS further noted that it will continue to ensure operational readiness and flexibility to respond to any possible surges of COVID-19.

