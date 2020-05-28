The presentation which took place at the forecourt of NMIMR at the University of Ghana, had in attendance, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Ebenezer Oduro-Owusu, and some senior members of the university staff.

The PPEs included one thousand (1,000) pieces each of KC100 protective gowns, surgical gloves and nose masks, and are expected to augment the institute’s resources in the discharge of the duty to the nation. The other items include, ten (10) boxes of hand sanitizers, fifty (50) boxes of biscuits, packs of bottled water and drinks.

The second lady commended the university and NMIMR for stepping up and rising to the occasion when it mattered most. “…the university and Noguchi have been at the forefront in dealing with the issue (coronavirus). Your service, over the years, has been invaluable, but especially in these times, you are providing the solution we desperately need, as a country. These are difficult times, these are unchartered times, and you have risen to the challenge. Thank you, on behalf of the good people of Ghana”, she remarked.

On behalf of the university community, Professor Ebenezer Oduro-Owusu thanked the Second Lady for the gesture. He indicated that, the university needed all the support it could get to get through thIS difficult period.

Professor Abraham Annang, The Director for NMIMR, called for more support, on the basis that the workload on the Centre was about to increase because, as airports around the world are opening up, passengers would require testing to be able to travel out of the country. The NMIMR is a semi-autonomous biomedical research Centre of the University Of Ghana. It is the leading testing Centre of the coronavirus disease in Ghana.

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus in Ghana, Mrs. Bawumia has donated PPEs, toiletries and food items to some facilities, including the Pantang and Accra Psychiatric Hospitals, as well as the Maamobi General Hospital and Nima Polyclinic.