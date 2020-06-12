According to a report by Starrfm.com.gh, an aide to the mayor confirmed his demise, stating that his boss died of COVID-19.

The death of the mayor comes a few weeks after his personal driver tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.

The Mayor’s driver who’s name was unknown was put into isolation but the mayor continued to report to work despite calls for him to self-isolate.

Meanwhile, Ghana has recorded 498 new cases of COVID-19 taking the country’s total case count to 10,856.

The death toll still remains at 48 with recoveries shooting up to 3,921, the Ghana Health Service announced in its latest update.