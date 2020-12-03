He said but for COVID-19, the construction will have been completed.

According to Reverend Kusi Boateng, the contractors who won the bid for the construction of the 5000-seater religious centre were unable to fly into the country to commence the work due to coronavirus restrictions hence the delay in the last 9 months since president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo cut the sod for its commencement.

He, however, added that the contractors, who work with one of the biggest construction firms in Italy, are currently in town and have started work.

“This construction, if I’m to tell you how it is, it’s not any regular construction that anybody can just do. One of the biggest construction firms in Italy that did the grand mosque of Abu Dhabi is the Rivani Construction Company. It’s the lead construction company who built a JV with Barbisotti and Sons.

“Obviously with the Covid, it was impossible for the winners as the contractors to have flown in to come and start any kind of a job. So with the Covid, obviously things were happening but there was no way things could have begun because the people that won the bid could not come to Ghana to work. So it was the Covid that slowed us down, but we’ve crossed that boundary and we have them in town, work has started and things are moving.” he said.

He also predicted that the President will win the 2020 general elections to complete the construction of the cathedral.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

“It means that if the President has started the construction of a Cathedral, it is fair for the government to finish it. If Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo promised the Lord to build him a Cathedral and he has started building it, my conviction is that he will definitely finish the construction of the Cathedral.”

He added that Christians should not sit down for another government to take over and put a stop to the project.

According to him, Christians deserve to have the National Cathedral built to compensate them for their contributions to Ghana and thus must stand their ground and ensure that the Cathedral is built.

“If Christians can sit down, 75% of the population, for another government to come in and say I’ll discontinue the only thing that’s going to be a compensation to Christians, then Christians are weak. It’s time for believers to rise up for the whole nation to understand that we are the majority.