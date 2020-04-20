It would be recalled that on April 5, 2020, a 65-year-old mango farmer who was admitted at the male ward of the hospital on the reported case of query tuberculosis, later developed fever, management of the facility took a sample of his blood to the Noguchi Memorial hospital for testing, which proved positive for COVID-19.

Following the development, frontline workers at the hospital are in the state of worry as residents are stigmatizing against each other over possible fear of contracting the Virus.

Madam Millicent Annor, Deputy Director of Nursing Services at the facility, narrating their ordeal said the level of stigmatization in the community is discouraging some of the health workers, labeling it as 'discourtesy.'

She noted that drivers are denying them access to their vehicles, food vendors in the community are refusing to sell food to the nurses with few ones who accept to sell also uses polythene bag to wrap their hand before they get hold of their money.

She said "Even drivers are also refusing to pick us when we need their services, due to the fear of contracting the disease. But that’s stigmatization and it is not encouraging us at all to continue with our services."

The exposed staff of the hospital who had contact with the patient and admitted patients at the male ward have all been quarantined for observation and testing.

Meanwhile, the male ward has also been closed until further notice for fumigation.

However, Ghana's case of the deadly virus stands at 1,042 with 99 recoveries and 9 deaths.