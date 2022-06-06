RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

COVID-19 surges in Ghana as Accra records 62 new cases

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has announced that ninety percent of new cases of COVID-19 being recorded in Ghana are from the Greater Accra Region.

According to the health authority, 62 new cases have been recorded for the past two weeks adding that it all started in Accra spreading to other parts of the country.

"The 62 new cases are predominantly in greater Accra.

"It started two weeks ago, and the gradual increase started in Accra, but now it is in seven regions. They are in the southern regions, but 90% of cases are in the Greater Accra Region," the Director of Public Health at the GHS, Dr. Franklin Asiedu-Bekoe said on Accra-based 3FM.

He stated that "some of the cases were recorded in workplaces, parties, and conferences."

He urged the public to practice the measures to prevent and contain the spread of the pandemic.

"COVID is not over yet. The public should not have that misconception unless the World Health Organization declares it over," he stated.

The active case count currently stands at 370.

COVID-19 Pulse Ghana

The total confirmed cases are 161,795, with 159,980 recoveries/discharge, and 1,445 deaths.

As the number of people with COVID-19 continues to increase in the current pandemic, everyone has a role to play in taking care of ourselves and our loved ones and slowing the spread of the new coronavirus.

  • Frequent hand washing.
  • Observe social distancing and personal hygiene measures to prevent community spread.
  • Stay at home 
  • Avoid touching your face 
  • Wear a nose mask

