The aim of the training, was to broaden the knowledge and understanding of the medical professionals in COVID-19 to promote public education, assess and direct calls appropriately to the surveillance and case management teams as necessary.

Dr. DaCosta Aboagye, who doubles as the Director of Health Promotion at the Ghana Health Service led the training which comprised 70 doctors and some supporting staffs.

Patricia Obo-Nai

Owing to the many materials making rounds on social and traditional media purporting to educate the public on the pandemic, some of which may be misleading, Dr. DaCosta stressed the need to use only developed and approved materials from the Ministry of Health and the Ghana Health Service for purposes of public education towards the fight against COVID-19.

He informed the participants that the Health Promotion team of the Ghana Health Service has developed special materials in the form of posters, leaflets, banners, pull ups and billboards for this purpose, and encouraged relevant organizations wishing to customize same to do so with approval from his outfit.

The Director of Health Promotion of the Ghana Health Service explained that effective communication using media tools will help create public awareness and the necessary behavioral change in the fight against COVID -19.