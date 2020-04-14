This was made known during the launch of the project at the Accra Girls Senior High School on Tuesday, April 14th.

In attendance was the Director of the Ghana Education Service, Prof. Kwapong Opoku Amankwaah, Board Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies and Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong, Executive Chairman of the Jopsong Group of Companies and owner of Zoomlion Ghana Limited among others.

This exercise comes at a time the country is putting in place concerted efforts to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus which has been declared a global pandemic. The first phase of the exercise starts with the fumigation of the schools within the period that schools in the country have been closed down. The second phase will involve the disinfection to ensure a conductive that teaching and learning environment of the schools in the country.

Minister of Education, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh

Speaking at the launch of the project, the Minister of Education, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh, reiterated the government’s commitment to the fight against the deadly novel virus.

According to him, the exercise comes at a time that all pragmatic measures to curb the spread of the deadly virus must be activated.

The planned disinfection and fumigation of schools comes on the heels of a similar exercise carried out by District Assemblies nationwide to disinfect market places.

Equipment that will be used for the fumigation and disinfection of the SHSs

In all, over 900 market centers were disinfected across 13 regions in the country.

In a related development, Zoomlion has extended its disinfection exercise to Corporate Ghana. This concerns disinfecting corporate organizations at a discounted fee to help mitigate the spread of COVID- 1