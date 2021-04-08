Create jobs to prevent youth from doing money rituals – Ashaiman MP to Akufo-Addo

“The situation is even direr for the youth. The President, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo must ensure the provision of sustainable jobs to help prevent the youth from patronizing the services of juju men.”

The Ashaiman MP’s comments are in reacting to the gruesome murder of a 10-year-old boy at Kasoa in the Central region by two teenagers for money rituals.

The suspects, aged 16 and 18, later confessed to taking their young neighbour’s life on the instruction of a spiritualist, whom they had discovered on television.

Mr. Norgbey, who is a member of Parliament’s Defence and Interior Committee, called for spiritualists who propagate get-rich-quick agendas to be banned from national television.