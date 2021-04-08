Create jobs to prevent youth from doing money rituals – Ashaiman MP to Akufo-Addo

According to him, the best way to prevent the youth from venturing into such acts is to create sustainable jobs.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Latest News Updates & Newspaper Headlines | Pulse Ghana
The MP for Ashaiman Constituency, Ernest Norgbey, has blamed the spate of youth involvement in money rituals on the high unemployment rate in the country.
Pulse Ghana
According to him, the best way to prevent the youth from venturing into such acts is to create sustainable jobs.
“The situation is even direr for the youth. The President, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo must ensure the provision of sustainable jobs to help prevent the youth from patronizing the services of juju men.”
The Ashaiman MP’s comments are in reacting to the gruesome murder of a 10-year-old boy at Kasoa in the Central region by two teenagers for money rituals.
The suspects, aged 16 and 18, later confessed to taking their young neighbour’s life on the instruction of a spiritualist, whom they had discovered on television.
Mr. Norgbey, who is a member of Parliament’s Defence and Interior Committee, called for spiritualists who propagate get-rich-quick agendas to be banned from national television.
“It is evil, and potentially post a doom to Mother Ghana and her culture of hard work, honesty, and patriotism.
“Any further delay in cracking the whip would tarnish the image of the country as some would believe Ghana is a nation where young ones are sacrificed for monetary pleasures,” he added.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh