Create jobs to prevent youth from doing money rituals – Ashaiman MP to Akufo-Addo

Emmanuel Ayamga

The MP for Ashaiman Constituency, Ernest Norgbey, has blamed the spate of youth involvement in money rituals on the high unemployment rate in the country.

According to him, the best way to prevent the youth from venturing into such acts is to create sustainable jobs.

In a write-up, the legislator urged the Akufo-Addo government to take steps to improve the living conditions of Ghanaians.

Ernest Henry Norgbey
Ernest Henry Norgbey Pulse Ghana

“What is also happening is evidence of the harsh economic conditions Ghanaians are going through under the Akufo-Addo led administration,” Mr. Norgbey wrote.

“The situation is even direr for the youth. The President, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo must ensure the provision of sustainable jobs to help prevent the youth from patronizing the services of juju men.”

The Ashaiman MP’s comments are in reacting to the gruesome murder of a 10-year-old boy at Kasoa in the Central region by two teenagers for money rituals.

The suspects, aged 16 and 18, later confessed to taking their young neighbour’s life on the instruction of a spiritualist, whom they had discovered on television.

Mr. Norgbey, who is a member of Parliament’s Defence and Interior Committee, called for spiritualists who propagate get-rich-quick agendas to be banned from national television.

“It is evil, and potentially post a doom to Mother Ghana and her culture of hard work, honesty, and patriotism.

“Any further delay in cracking the whip would tarnish the image of the country as some would believe Ghana is a nation where young ones are sacrificed for monetary pleasures,” he added.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

