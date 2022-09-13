Create your own jobs, don't depend on white-collar jobs — Unemployed graduates told

He said, "I have not seen any wealthy person in the formal space who works in the civil or public service. Every wealthy person in society is an entrepreneur. Anyone who is able to put his creativity into action and create jobs is rich.

"White collar jobs are not the only jobs one can do. So we should not be over-reliant on the government to create jobs.

"What we are doing now is to encourage and ensure that standards are added by way of value to products. The youth in the informal space can only reap the benefits of their labour after they have been able to standardize their products.

"Patronage will increase and the products can also be exported since it meets world standards. Gradually this will bring about the industrialisation the country seeks to achieve," Wireko Brobbey added.

The unemployment situation in the country is dangerous and needs to be addressed, Senyo Hosi, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors has said.

He stated that the days of people getting hired were getting closer to an end, which meant that the youth must be prepared to hire themselves and others by creating their own jobs.

"We look at the unemployment data and it is very frightening. The Ghana Statistical Service reports that unemployment among our youth is about 20 percent and the World Bank reports about 50 per cent.

"So, it means about 70 per cent of our youth are either unemployed or under-employed. I do not know how you see it, but this is definitely dangerous and scary," he said.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has revealed that About 1.74 million (13.4 percent) of the total working population of 13 million in the age bracket of 15 years and above, in the first quarter of the year were unemployed.