Crime has become profitable in Ghana and we'll witness more if... - Dr. Aning

Kojo Emmanuel

The Director of the Faculty of Academic Affairs and Research (FAAR) at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre, Dr. Kwesi Aning, has said Ghana will continue to witness more crimes in the country.

Dr Kwesi Aning

He predicted that the rate of crime in the country will get worse if not disincentivised adding that the crimes committed daily have become a profitable venture for some people.

Speaking on Citi TV, Dr. Aning said stiff punishment must be attached to the crimes.

His reactions come following the recent spike in armed robberies and murders reported in the country.

"We are unwilling and unprepared to deal with those who commit the crime, especially if they are connected to power. Crime has become such a profitable venture in this country. Violence has become a currency with which those who are more violent have a much higher stand in society. We are going to see more of these," he said.

He added: "How often have we complained about small arms in the country? It won’t change naturally. I’m talking about spiritual crime, we need to have a conversation on spirituality and politics, spirituality and the economy, and spirituality and social hierarchy."

